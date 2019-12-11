The Regional Transportation Agency of Central Maryland will provide free bus rides on its routes within Howard County from Dec. 14 to 24, County Executive Calvin Ball announced this week.
“By offering 10 days of free RTA bus service, we are providing an added incentive for residents and visitors to use public transportation,” Ball said in a news release Tuesday. “Our goal is to take cars off the road, improve congestion and safety, while being more environmentally friendly this holiday season.”
The RTA is a partnership between Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties and the city of Laurel.
Ball added this offer would help Howard County residents save money during the holiday season. There will be no transit service Dec. 25.
“Since this is a 10-day campaign, it will allow our Howard County transit riders to have extra money during this holiday season,” said Astamay Curtis, acting chairwoman of the RTA Riders’ Advisory Council.
Shopping locations near stops in Howard include The Mall in Columbia, Snowden Square Shopping Center, Laurel Towne Centre, Dobbin Center, Columbia Crossing and more.
For more information about routes and schedules, visit transitRTA.com/routes.