Columbia author to present the ‘lost history’ of Frederick Douglass’ visits to Howard County

Columbia resident and local historian John Muller will discuss famed orator and abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ overlooked relationship with Howard County at 7 p.m., Tuesday, at the Elkridge Branch Library.

Born into slavery on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Douglass escaped north in 1838 and became a bestselling author and leading antislavery and civil rights advocate. Muller has spent years researching Douglass’ activism around Washington, D.C., where the statesman moved in 1877 and lived for the remainder of his life.

“Frederick Douglass has been mythologized to the point where he seems to be a distant figure, someone who is more national or international in history books,” Muller said. “This presentation brings him down to your local church, your local railroad station, and starts to put Douglass in the local context.”

Muller confirmed at least four separate occasions Douglass visited Howard County to deliver speeches and meet with local activists.

In addition to authoring the 2012 book, “Frederick Douglass in Washington, D.C.: The Lion of Anacostia,” Muller co-founded the company Lost History Associates, which offers historical walking tours across the D.C. and Baltimore regions.

Tuesday’s presentation will include a slideshow of maps, prints and articles related to Douglass’ Howard County visits and will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Visit https://howardcounty.librarycalendar.com/ to register and learn more.