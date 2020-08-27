Ellicott City flood mitigation projects to begin construction within 18 months, Howard County announces

Five Ellicott City flood mitigation projects will be started in the next 18 months, Howard County announced Thursday. However, demolition of historic Main Street structures will not take place until 2021.
The Safe and Sound Plan, which includes the county’s flood mitigation plan, has 11 projects, one of which, the Rogers Avenue storm drain improvement, has already been completed. Now five more will be added to that list.
The five projects include: creating the H7 - Pond at the intersection of Route 40 and Rogers Avenue to increase water retention, retrofitting the existing Quaker Mill pond on Rogers Avenue, constructing culverts at Maryland Avenue, increase the number of culverts at 8600 Main Street, constructing an additional culvert at 8534 Main Street and creating a berm, or a soil barrier, at 8552 Main Street.
“I know the anxiety our neighbors in Ellicott City feel every time it rains, because I feel it too,” said County Executive Calvin Ball during a Thursday news conference on Main Street in Ellicott City. “If done correctly, the progress you cannot see every day leads to progress you can see.”
The entirety of the Safe and Sound plan, which was announced in May 2019, is estimated to cost $113 million to $140 million and be completed by mid-2025.
In April, the county acquired the final of the 10 Ellicott City properties needed to proceed with the demolition phase of the Safe and Sound Plan: razing four buildings and tearing down the back portions of another six. To complete the demolition and removal process of these buildings, the county needs to complete the federal Section 106 process, which assesses concerns surrounding historic preservation, a process that is ongoing.
The next step is a September 9 public meeting in which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Maryland Department of the Environment will host a discussion of this process. They invited testimony from a comprehensive list of people and groups who potentially could be affected by the proposed work, according to the county.
The county has said it anticipates approval of the Section 106 permits, given by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and MDE, by the beginning of next year.
At the news conference, Ball announced he expected to see demolition of the four buildings within fiscal year 2021.
Shaina Hernandez, a senior policy adviser for Ball, said the remaining five flood mitigation problems will have a timeline once the county secures funding for the projects.
Hernandez also said the five projects set to break ground in the next year and a half will minimally impact the day to day life of Ellicott City residents.