As more mail ballots from across Howard County trickle in, the races for Circuit Court judge and the District 4 seat on the Board of Education are still close.
The Howard County Board of Elections reported more mail ballots following its canvassing Thursday, and the leaders in those two local races are more than likely to win.
Incumbent Jen Mallo leads Sezin Palmer by 4.4 percentage points in the District 4 school board race, while Quincy Coleman is leading incumbent John Kuchno by 5.7 points in the judge contest.
The results as of noon Friday include all in-person Election Day voters, all in-person early voters and the vast majority of vote-by-mail ballots. The Election Day and in-person early votes were first included in Wednesday’s tally. Friday’s change is strictly from approximately 31,000 mail ballots that were canvassed.
As of Thursday, the county’s elections office had received about 99,328 of the nearly 107,603 mail ballots that were requested by Howard County voters. Including Thursday’s canvassing, at least 94,245 mail ballots were included in the results.
Therefore, about 5,000 mail ballots are still left to be counted, with the possibility of thousands more — potentially as high as 8,000 — that could arrive and be counted through Nov. 13. The deadline for a mail ballot, as long as it is postmarked by Nov. 3, to be received and counted by the county’s elections office is Nov. 13.
In the school board race, Mallo (52.2%) has received 1,330 more votes than Palmer (47.8%) among District 4′s 30,940 reported votes. Mallo, who was first elected in 2018 and is running for a second term, led by 5.6 points on election night, although that vote tally didn’t include the votes cast on Election Day. After the Election Day votes were added Wednesday, Palmer closed the gap to 4.3 points.
While Palmer is down only 1,330 votes, it is unclear whether the types of votes being counted in the days since Election Day can break her way at a high enough percentage to give her a lead.
Palmer led among the district’s 10,129 early in-person voters and 2,433 Election Day voters, but Mallo has a large lead among the district’s 18,212 mail ballot voters.
Palmer won the early in-person vote by 7.2 percentage points and the Election Day vote by 24.7 points. Mallo, however, is beating Palmer by 14.5 points among the mail ballots that have been counted so far.
Howard County races to watch
Howard County Board of Education District 1
Howard County Board of Education District 2
Howard County Board of Education District 3
Howard County Board of Education District 4
Howard County Board of Education District 5
Howard County Question A - Council redistricting
Howard County Question B - Term limits for boards
Howard County Question C - Discrimination protections
Circuit Court Judge District 5 Howard County
In the countywide Howard County Circuit Court judge race, Coleman (52.9%) has received 8,413 more votes than Kuchno (47.1%) among the 147,108 reported votes following Thursday’s canvassing. The winner of the contest will serve a 15-year term.
Similar to Palmer, Kuchno’s deficit isn’t insurmountable as it pertains to the total number of mail ballots left, but Coleman has been performing better with mail voters. Kuchno led among the 52,113 early in-person voters and 15,301 Election Day voters, while Coleman has a significant lead with the 79,592 mail voters.
Kuchno, who was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2018 and is seeking election for the first time, won the early in-person vote by 3.2 points and the Election Day vote by 13.2 points. However, Coleman is beating Kuchno by 15.2 points among the mail ballots that have been counted or canvassed through Thursday.
While the District 4 and Circuit Court judge races are the closest in the county, four other Board of Education contests are also in process as well as three county referendum questions.
District 1 incumbent Christina Delmont-Small, District 2 candidate Antonia Barkley Watts, District 3 candidate Jolene Mosley and District 5 candidate Yun Lu are all in a position to win their respective districts.
After the additional mail ballots were canvassed Thursday, Delmont-Small and Lu are winning by 28.6 and 29.8 points, respectively. Watts is winning by 45 points, while Mosley is ahead by 57.6 points.
Delmont Small, who was first elected to the board in 2016 and is running for a second term, leads Matthew Molyett by 8,592 votes. Watts is leading Larry Pretlow II, who both suspended and unsuspended his campaign in the five weeks before Election Day, by 12,914 votes. Mosley, meanwhile, is beating Tom Heffner, who dropped out of the race in September and endorsed Mosley, by 15,277 votes. In District 5, Lu leads Cindy Vaillancourt, a former board member from 2010 to 2018, by 10,045 votes.
The winners in the five districts will make up the first Board of Education in Howard County to be voted in by residents in a district instead of the entire county. Current Vice Chair Vicky Cutroneo and member Chao Wu will remain on the board through 2022, serving as the first two at-large members in the new system.
Howard County’s ballot also featured three county referendum questions that will likely pass by large margins.
The first question, which proposes changing the dates for the County County to appoint members to the Councilmanic Redistricting Commission, has 71.9% support following Thursday’s canvassing. The second question, asking voters to shorten appointment terms for citizen boards from five years to three, has 87.7% support. The final question, which would add several anti-discriminatory clauses to the charter for the first time since the 1960s, has 80% support.
Prior to Election Day, a record 152,000 Howard County residents had already voted. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, voters across the county requested mail ballots at a higher rate than almost any other jurisdiction in the state, second only to Montgomery County, and voted early in-person more than any year in history, according to election officials.
In addition to those who chose to vote via a mail ballot, approximately 60,000 Howard County residents voted in person before Election Day at one of the county’s five early voting centers.
Latest Howard County
With 67% of Howard County’s active registered voters casting their ballots before Election Day, the lines at the county’s 17 in-person voting centers on Nov. 3 were short or nonexistent. Approximately 18,000 voters chose to vote on Election Day.