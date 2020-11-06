As mail ballots trickle in, Howard school board candidate Mallo, Circuit Court judge challenger Coleman hold leads

Delmont Small, who was first elected to the board in 2016 and is running for a second term, leads Matthew Molyett by 8,592 votes. Watts is leading Larry Pretlow II, who both suspended and unsuspended his campaign in the five weeks before Election Day, by 12,914 votes. Mosley, meanwhile, is beating Tom Heffner, who dropped out of the race in September and endorsed Mosley, by 15,277 votes. In District 5, Lu leads Cindy Vaillancourt, a former board member from 2010 to 2018, by 10,045 votes.