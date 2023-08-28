Howard County begins new school year today with later start times and fewer students bused

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The first day of the 2023-24 academic year in Howard County Public Schools begins today with several changes from last year, including later start times and fewer students receiving transportation services.

All 13 high schools, plus six middle schools, Cedar Lane School and the Homewood Center will begin each school day at 8 a.m.

High schools had begun at 7:25 a.m., until the Howard County Board of Education voted in February to push the start time forward by 35 minutes, hoping to make a positive impact on students’ health. Nationally recognized sleep scientist and clinical psychologist Wendy Troxel presented information to the school board on Jan. 24 that highlighted the benefits of more sleep for teenagers.

Fourteen middle schools and 14 elementary schools will start classes at 8:40 a.m., and 28 elementary schools will have the latest bell times, beginning at 9:15 a.m.

To implement later start times, the school board approved a series of transportation overhauls, including expanding student walk zones and mandating bus rider registration, which closed on June 1.

This year, non-transportation zones have shifted from a half-mile to 1 mile for prekindergarten, from 1 mile to 1½ miles for middle school, and from 1½ miles to 2 miles for high school students. Although the walk distance for elementary school stayed the same at 1 mile, the distance was changed to be measured from a home’s property line to the school’s property line, instead of the school door. As a result, 23 of 42 elementary schools will have new zones determining which students receive transportation.

About 1,350 elementary schoolers, 800 middle schoolers and 1,200 high schoolers will lose bus service as a result of the new zones, HCPSS spokesperson Brian Bassett said.

Additionally, bus stops can now be placed up to 1 mile away from home for elementary schoolers, 1½ miles for middle schoolers and 2 miles for high schoolers, whereas students previously only had to walk up to a half-mile to bus stops.

According to school officials, the transportation adjustments will not affect students with individualized education plans — sets of customized goals required by law to support students with learning disabilities — or Section 504 disability support plans that already included transportation as a related service.

The Office of Student Transportation has the ability to adjust an individual school’s bell time plus or minus 10 minutes from its assigned tier in order to achieve the greatest busing efficiency.

Superintendent Michael Martirano recently announced that all 503 public school bus routes will be covered in time to take students to and from school at the start of the new school year.

Director of Student Transportation Brian Nevin said that transportation had been a barrier to changing school start times in past years and that the policy revisions were made to try and achieve a “low-cost [or] no-cost solution.”

The school board’s operating budget request for fiscal 2024 allocated almost $56 million for transportation services compared with the fiscal 2023 budget of $48.6 million; $7.1 million of the increase is attributed to bus contracts.