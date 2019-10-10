Three adults have been displaced because of an early-morning fire in Howard County, officials said Thursday.
Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services responded to a house fire in the 6400 Block of Hanover Crossing Way in Hanover. Units found a working fire on the rear exterior of the house, and further investigation found fire inside the home, officials said.
All residents were accounted for, though they have been displaced. The Red Cross has been called to assist the residents, officials said. Two dogs were accounted for but one cat was reported missing, according to the fire department.
The fire was reported out by 7:47 a.m.
