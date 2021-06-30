Howard County announces more than $1 million in grants to support nonprofits amid COVID pandemic

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Wednesday said the county would be opening applications in mid-July for a fifth round of HoCo RISE grants to support social service nonprofits amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ball said the new round of grants — with more than $1 million allocated for nonprofits that focus on health and human services, youth services, business assistance or workforce development — will be funded by the state.
“Our nonprofit community has worked tirelessly during this pandemic to support our most vulnerable, and we need to help the helpers,” Ball said in a statement. “If we want to be successful on our road to recovery, we must lift up our nonprofits and our community that wakes up every day asking themselves, ‘How can we help?’ ”
In order to qualify, organizations must be a nonprofit located in and serving Howard County; focus on the areas of health and human services, youth services, business assistance or workforce development; be in good standing with Howard County and the Maryland State Department of Assessment and Taxation; submit required documentation; and have been established before March 1, 2020.
Nonprofits that are awarded a grant are permitted to use the funding for any expenses related to COVID-19, including working capital and operating costs, sanitization services, personal protective equipment, social distancing infrastructure, program expenses and more.
“These grants will ensure that our nonprofits have the resources, funding and operations to continue their important daily work to support our residents,” Ball said.
The relief grants are part of the county’s HoCo Rise initiative launched in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since July 2020, the county has provided approximately $18 million in CARES Act funding to restaurants, small retailers, farms, live venues, child care providers and nonprofits, according to the county’s online spending dashboard, after receiving $56.8 million in CARES Act funding from the federal government in June 2020.
Most recently, in May, Howard County announced the fourth round of business relief grants totaling $1.7 million total, with $1.2 million allocated for restaurants and more than $500,000 for hotels.
For more information and to apply, go to hceda.org/c19grants. Applications will be open July 15 through 30.