Maryland State Police investigating fatal multivehicle collision on Interstate 95 in Howard County

Maryland State Police are investigating a multivehicle collision in Waterloo that left one person dead and four others injured Tuesday morning.
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack responded to a report of a vehicle collision at around 5:15 a.m. on Interstate 95 just before Route 32.
Police said three vehicles were involved in a minor crash and the drivers had pulled off the road to exchange information with each other. One of the three vehicles left the scene after doing so, according to state police.
Jose Ismael Bonilla Reyes, 36, the registered owner of one of the vehicles involved in the incident, arrived at the scene to assess the damage to his vehicle. Another vehicle, a Honda Civic, traveling north on I-95 at the time lost control and struck one of the vehicles involved in the initial collision, state police said, pinning Reyes between vehicles.
Reyes, of Montgomery Village, was pronounced dead on the scene. One person was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, and three others were transported to Howard County General Hospital. The driver of the Honda Civic remained at the scene.
At this time, state police do not know whether those taken to the hospitals were injured in the initial or second collision.
Maryland State Police said Tuesday morning’s weather conditions may have played a role in the collisions.