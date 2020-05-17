Woman killed in Columbia motorcycle crash

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Columbia, Howard County Police said.
A 2011 Yamaha R6 motorcycle was traveling from Route 175 west to Route 29 north about 5:16 p.m. when the driver struck a guardrail, according to police. The driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.
The woman, who was the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man, who was driving, was taken the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition. Police did not provide ages of the victims.
Police are investigating what caused the crash. The ramp where the crash occurred was closed to traffic for about three hours.