Man dies in motorcycle collision in Columbia; Howard police investigating

A 46-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle motorcycle collision in Columbia, Howard County police said.
Police said the driver of a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling in the 12000 block of White Cord Way at around 12:30 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the garage of a residence.
The driver, Columbia resident Liam Andrew St. John, was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.