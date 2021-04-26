xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man dies in motorcycle collision in Columbia; Howard police investigating

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Apr 26, 2021 11:38 AM

A 46-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle motorcycle collision in Columbia, Howard County police said.

Police said the driver of a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling in the 12000 block of White Cord Way at around 12:30 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the garage of a residence.

Advertisement

The driver, Columbia resident Liam Andrew St. John, was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement