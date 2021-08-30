Laurel man killed in collision after driving wrong way on Route 175, Howard police say

Howard County police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Columbia that left a man dead early Monday evening.
Police said the driver of a 2016 Nissan Altima was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Route 175 just east of Tamar Drive around 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle collided with a 2018 Jeep Renegade traveling east.
The driver of the Nissan, Alejandro Herrera Guzman, 29, of Laurel, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival, police said. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The driver and a passenger in the Jeep were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
The eastbound lanes of Route 175 at Tamar Drive were closed for approximately three hours overnight.
Howard police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.