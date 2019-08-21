Woodstock woman dies in fatal collision in Marriottsville

A 60-year-old Woodstock woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal collision in Marriottsville on Tuesday night, Howard County police announced Wednesday morning.
Cheryl Ann Atkas was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima, traveling southbound on Marriottsville Road at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Before Atkas turned left onto Old Frederick Road, she was struck by a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Seul Ki Lee, 33, of Owings Mills, was driving the Hyundai northbound on Marriottsville Road. Lee was not injured and remained at the scene.
There were two other passengers in Lee’s SUV: an unidentified adult, who was not injured, and a juvenile who was transported to Howard County General Hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The juvenile has been released.
In the preliminary investigation, police said they believe "the Nissian failed to yield right-of-way to the [Hyundai].”
The investigation is ongoing.