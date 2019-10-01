Howard County police on Tuesday identified the man killed in a single-vehicle collision on Route 108 in Highland on Monday afternoon.
Jose Louis Quintero Cruz, 27, of Pikesville, was the sole occupant in the 2004 Nissan Maxima that, “for unknown reasons,” left the roadway past Hall Shop Road and struck a guardrail, police said. Cruz was driving westbound on Route 108 at approximately 1 p.m. Monday.
Route 108 was closed for approximately three hours Monday afternoon, from the Montgomery County line to Hall Shop Road in both directions.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.