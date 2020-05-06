First Howard County farmers market opens for the season, adjusts operations due to coronavirus pandemic

The first of Howard County’s five farmers markets kicked off Wednesday with new safety measures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The market at the Miller Branch of the Howard County Library System opened on a rainy afternoon in Ellicott City, serving drive-thru customers from 2 to 6 p.m.
“We’re excited to be able to be out here,” said Sarah Kirkley, co-owner of Hill Crest Flower Farm in Fulton. “We’ve seen a huge demand in flowers right now, so to bring that to people in our community is great.”
The five weekly markets across the county — Howard County Library System’s Miler and East Columbia branches, Clarksville Commons, Maple Lawn and Oakland Mills Village Center — will operate on a staggered schedule through November. The markets at the East Columbia Branch library, Clarksville Commons and Miller Branch library are drive-thru only, while Oakland Mills is pickup only and Maple Lawn is open for both drive-thru and booth pickup.
The booths at all the markets will also be stationed 12 feet apart, vendors will wear face masks and attendees are urged to wear face coverings to maintain social distancing while waiting in line. Buyers should also order online ahead of time if possible.
“It’s always critical that residents have access to healthy, fresh foods, but especially now,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.
“As people struggle to find stocked shelves, many are turning to farms for local, fresh and safe food products. Additionally, for residents who receive food assistance, farmers markets are an important source of fresh vegetables and produce.”
Kirkley said Hill Crest Flower Farm, which sells local cut flowers and operates as a farm and floristry, has taken measures to continue to serve customers through the pandemic. Workers have delivered bouquets to customers who order online, and visitors to the farmers market paid safely by credit card.
Kirkley’s fellow co-owner and mother, Laurie Gift, said the opening of the markets will help their business.
“For us, the spring was just like any other spring. We were planting the seedlings and putting them into the ground just like normal, but the delivery was the difficult part,” Gift said. “This will definitely help us.”
Emily Klezer, an employee at Stonehouse Cakery and Cafe in Taneytown, wanted to ensure customers that the cakes, brownies and other sweets were prepared safely.
“When we were making things, we were wearing masks and gloves and keeping our hygiene and everything to make sure our products are safe,” she said. “Then at the market people drive up, tell me what they want. I’ll be wearing a mask and I’ll hand it to them through the car window.”
Ball visited the Miller Branch library Wednesday, and he said he “appreciated” the community members who showed up to support the local businesses.
“Talking with the vendors today, there was a great deal of excitement,” he said. “We have been trying to market these farmers markets, and I think people were excited and glad to be able to help.”
Ball believes the farmers markets, along with the many farms in Howard County, are a good way for residents to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The county recently released a HoCo Farms Connect website as a resource for residents to find and search for produce from local farms.
“For every dollar that people spend in a local business, about 67 [cents] to 68 cents of that money goes back into our local community,” Ball said. “Especially in these difficult times, having access to good food and supporting our local farmers will help us not just get through this but thrive.”
Here is the schedule for the Howard County farmers markets:
- Howard County Library System Miller Branch, 9421 Frederick Road, Ellicott City — 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, May 6 to Nov. 4
- Clarksville Commons, 12264-12276 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 9 to Nov. 7
- Oakland Mills Village Center, 851 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, May 10 to Nov. 8
- Howard County Library System East Columbia Branch, 600 Cradlerock Way, Columbia — noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 14 to Nov. 4
- Maple Lawn, 7405 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 16 to Nov. 7