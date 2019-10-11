xml:space="preserve">
In September 2014, visitors take a hayride back to the barn after picking pumpkins at Sharp's at Waterford Farm, a 530-acre working farm in western Howard County. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun photo)

In the month of October, when darkness comes early and a chill fills the air, the time is right to celebrate fall with hayrides, pumpkins and perhaps a ghost or two. There are numerous events, both festive and spooky, throughout Howard County this month to enjoy. So grab a sweater or don a costume and go!

Patapsco Female Institute

3655 Church Road, Ellicott City

410-313-0419, howardcountymd.gov/patapscofemaleinstitute

Take a guided tour of the 181-year-old ruins, enjoy s’mores around a campfire, and listen to the stories and legends surrounding the ruins before exploring them yourself using professional ghost hunters’ equipment to gather evidence of paranormal activity. Tours are at 8 p.m. Oct. 11 and 18. Cost is $25.

Clark’s Elioak Farm

10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City

410-730-4049, clarklandfarm.com

Hayrides to the pumpkin patch are offered daily as are pony rides and rides on the Enchanted Express train. There is a Spookley the Square Pumpkin scavenger hunt and a hay bale maze. Costs vary.

On weekends, the farm hosts special events, too.

  • Oct. 12-13: Gem mining and geode cracking
  • Oct. 19-20: Countdown to Halloween
  • Oct. 26-27: Halloween costume parade
Tyler Wade, 4, and his brother, Zephaniah Wade, 8, search for pumpkins in the Clark’s Elioak Farm pumpkin patch in 2013. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Old Mill Café

4 Frederick Road, Ellicott City

410-465-2253, oldmill-cafe.com

Presented by Maryland History Tours, Becca with Inner Nature and Old Mill Café, the Haunted Tea and Tarot includes a tarot reading and the sharing of ghost tales and legends. Tea and pastries available. It will be offered from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13.

Wine Bin

8390 Main St., Ellicott City

410-465-7802, winebinec.com

The horror movie “A Quiet Place” will be shown at 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Free to attend.

History of Witches by Candlelight tours will begin at the Wine Bin on Oct. 17 and 24 at 6:30 p.m. Maryland History Tours will share the history of the 12 people accused of felony witchcraft in Maryland. Cost is $15.

Rockburn Branch Park

5400 Landing Road (east), 6105 Rockburn Branch Park Road (west), Elkridge

410-313-4451, howardcountymd.gov/rockburnbranchpark

The Haunted Experience offers both a haunted hayride for those faint of heart and one for those ready for a good scare.

The Happy Haunted Hayride is for fun, not fright and is offered at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27. Cost is $5.

The spooky hayride goes through eerie trails to a ghostly dwelling and is offered at 7 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Cost is $10.

Robinson Nature Center

6692 Cedar Lane, Columbia

410-313-0400, howardcountymd.gov/robinson

Halloween Tricks, Treats and Trees is a self-guided tour with various stations offering “tricks.” Inside, participants can make potions, hear Halloween music, see puppet shows, make crafts, enjoy treats and more. The tour is offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20. Cost is $5-$10.

Manor Hill Farm

4411 Manor Lane, Ellicott City

410-997-7771, manorhillbrewing.com/event/2019harvest

Harvest at the Hill Festival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 19. Beer will be provided by Manor Hill Brewing, along with live music, farm tours, educational activities, food truck rally, yard games and more. Cost is $15-$30.

Manor Hill Brewing's Harvest at the Hill Festival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 19. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

North Laurel Park

9411 Whiskey Bottom Road, Laurel

410-313-0390, howardcountymd.gov/northlaurelpark

Scarecrow DIY at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 is for ages 3 to 12. Bring a baby-footed pajama outfit and everything else will be provided to make a scarecrow. Cost is $10-$15.

Montpelier Mansion Historic Site

9650 Muirkirk Road, Laurel

301-377-7818, pgparks.com/3044/Montpelier-Mansion-Historic-Site

On Oct. 19 at 5 p.m., enjoy Tea with the Dearly Departed. Wear a costume and the tea room will be decorated in eerie decor. A prix fixe menu of finger sandwiches, cakes, pastries, scones and tea will be offered. Cost is $30.

Sharp’s at Waterford Farm

4003 Jennings Chapel Road, Brookeville

410-489-2572, sharpfarm.com

Professional pumpkin carver Trevor Travis will show participants how to carve the best pumpkin from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Bring your tools and buy a pumpkin and learn.

The farm hosts Dog Days on Oct. 26 and 27. Dress your dog in a costume and receive a $1 off a pumpkin.

The Elkridge Furnace Inn

5745 Furnace Ave., Elkridge

410-379-9336, elkridgefurnaceinn.com

An Edgar Allan Poe Literary Dinner will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25. The event will include readings from Poe’s stories and poetry in between a six-course dinner and wine pairing. The courses will be created around the six cities where Poe lived. Cost is $85.

River Hill Community Association

Claret Hall, 6020 Daybreak Circle, Clarksville

410-531-1749, villageofriverhill.org

Check out Haunted Hallow’ Eve from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Activities include a haunted house, crafts, games and a magic show, along with trick-or-treating at River Hill Village Shopping Center shops.

Gary J. Arthur Community Center

2400 State Route 97, Cooksville

410-313-4452, howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Recreation-and-Parks/Facilities/Gary-J-Arthur-Community-Center

A trunk or treat will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26. Dress in a costume and trick-or-treat at all of the vehicles. Live music, hayrides, face painting, children’s activities, giveaways, food trucks will be offered. Cost is $2.

Amherst House at Kings Contrivance

7251 Eden Brook Drive, Columbia

410-381-9600, villageofkc.org

Halloween Happenings from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 will include magic shows and trick-or-treating at the Village Center merchants. A haunted house will be sponsored by the Hammond High School music department.

Ghost tours are offered every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at Savage Mill. (Nate Pesce)

Historic Savage Mill

8600 Foundry St., Savage

443-604-3578, savagemill.com

Join the Halloween Spooktacular Board Game Night at 6 p.m. Oct. 26, with a costume contest at 7 p.m. Trick-or-treating and a variety of spooky games will be available to play. Cost is $5.

Ghost tours are offered every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Costumed tour guide and historian Marty Schoppert leads the tours. Cost is $15.

Belmont Manor & Historic Park

6555 Belmont Woods Road, Elkridge

410-313-7275, belmontmanormd.com

Monster Mash Murders will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Presented by Ovation Dinner Theatre, the production is an interactive comedy-mystery whodunit that includes cocktail hour and a three-course meal prepared by Zeffert & Gold Catering. Cost is $85.

Larriland Farm

2415 Woodbine Road, Woodbine

410-442-2605, pickyourown.com

Hayrides to a pumpkin patch or through the woods decorated for Halloween are offered on weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The farm also hosts evening hayrides that end with a campfire. A fee is charged for all hayrides and reservations are required for some. For more information, call 410-489-7034.

Larriland also has a straw maze built with 1,000 bales of straw and a Boo Barn for ages 4 to 6, featuring animated, not-too-scary ghosts and goblins.

Apple fritters and food trucks are available on weekends.

Ye Haunted History of Olde Ellicott City Ghost tours

410-480-3250, visitoldellicottcity.com/event-pro/ec-ghost-tours

  • Every Friday at 8:30 p.m., Mount Misery tours begin in front of the Museum of Howard County History, 8328 Court Ave.
  • Every Saturday at 8:30 p.m., Haunted Main Street tours begin at the Howard County Tourism Welcome Center, 8267 Main St.

Tickets must be purchased by 5 p.m. the day before the tour and are $11-$14.

