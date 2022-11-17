Person falls four stories from roof of building Thursday afternoon in Ellicott City

A person was airlifted to a hospital after falling from the roof of a building in Ellicott City, according to Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

First responders were called to the 5500 block of Waterloo Road for a report of “a fall from the roof of a building,” department spokesperson Samantha Stanton said in an email.

Advertisement

The four-story apartment building is on a residential block. The person was airlifted to a hospital by Maryland State Police Aviation, she said.

Details about the victim and the nature of the fall weren’t immediately available.

Advertisement

This story might be updated.