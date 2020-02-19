Electric vehicle charging stations installed at library branch in Ellicott City

New electric vehicle charging stations were officially completed Tuesday at the Miller Branch library complex in Ellicott City.
Howard County is expected to add at least 25 electric vehicle stations in Howard County by 2024 in partnership with Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., according to the county. This is part of the We’re Still In commitment to combat climate change.
“Electric vehicles have no tailpipe emissions, reducing air pollution and creating a cleaner and more sustainable environment for all Howard County residents,” County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement. “Now is the time to add EV infrastructure to our community — a testament to our ability to be innovative as we adapt to our changing climate."
At the Miller Branch library complex there will be spots for five cars to charge: one fast charger and two level 2 chargers. Each of the level 2 chargers has two ports, meaning two vehicles can charge at once.
According to the county, BGE installed the chargers at no cost to the county and the company will maintain them. EV charging customers will pay 18 cents per kilowatt-hour to charge on BGE’s level 2 chargers or 34 cents per kWh to charge on the fast chargers.
To use one of the chargers, Howard County residents need to download the Greenlots mobile app or they can scan the QR code on the chargers.
For more information, go to livegreenhoward.com/electric-vehicles or contact the county Office of Community Sustainability at 410-313-0700.