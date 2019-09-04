Ellicott City couple donates $500,000 to Howard County General Hospital construction project

An Ellicott City couple donated $500,000 to Howard County General Hospital to help finance a construction project that would expand the size of the campus in Columbia.
Cyndi and Ron Gula gave the money to the Howard Hospital Foundation, which supports the hospital, to contribute to a $45 million campus construction project which includes a two-story addition with a new emergency room entrance, inpatient psychiatry unit and patient observation unit, as well as renovations to existing space. The project began in 2017 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, according to a news release.
The couple co-founded Tenable, a Columbia-based cybersecurity company. They now run investment firm Gula Tech Adventures.
“Our children were born at Howard County General Hospital, so we always had a connection. But it wasn’t until we learned about the hospital’s critical need for philanthropy that we considered the impact our support would have on health and wellness in Howard County," Cyndi Gula said in a statement.
After she and her husband met with the hospital’s president, Steve Snelgrove, “The decision to make a gift to the hospital was easy. It’s important to us to invest in the community where we work and live, and so it was a natural fit to support the hospital,” she said.
The foundation has raised $9.2 million in support of building the new addition, including a previously announced $1 million donation from The Kahlert Foundation, according to Jennifer Smith, vice president of development for Howard Hospital Foundation. The campaign has another two years to raise an additional $5.8 million.