Howard County needed to acquire 10 properties on lower Main Street before it could begin to roll out its five-year Ellicott City flood mitigation plan. In an update Monday morning, County Executive Calvin Ball said the county had purchased nine so far, leaving the Phoenix Emporium as the remaining holdout.
Phoenix proprietor Mark Hemmis said he is still in negotiations over ownership of the 40-year-old bar and restaurant, but declined to discuss details. The Phoenix is one of four buildings scheduled to be razed under Ball’s potentially $140 million plan to make room for widened streambeds to stimulate water flow.
“Our goal is to stay in Ellicott City and to stay on Main Street,” Hemmis said.
The flood plan is intended to be in place in 2025, but there is currently no firm timeline. “There is a process, a permitting process, design," Ball said Monday. "We’re going to be moving forward as quickly as we can.”
Before the county can raze the four buildings and tear down back portions of another six, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will have to finish an assessment of the demolition’s historical impact. That process is supposed to wrap up by the end of next year, with the demolition “following shortly thereafter,” Ball said.
A public input meeting on the assessment will be scheduled in early March, the Democrat said. The Howard County Economic Development Authority will assess the best community uses for the six partially razed buildings above the Tiber channel, he said.
Howard County government is also seeking a second opinion on Ball’s Safe and Sound plan, which seeks to bore a 15-foot-wide tunnel spanning 1,600 feet long and 80 to 100 feet deep along the north side of Main Street from lot F on Ellicott Mills Road to the Patapsco River. The tunnel, running parallel to Main Street, would divert cascading water during storm conditions.
The county has sent out a request for qualifications for the tunnel’s design, Ball said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reviewing the plan “to ensure that we are taking the best approach to protect Ellicott City,” Ball said.
The county is receiving and releasing the federal agency’s analysis “very soon,” he said.
The Howard County Council approved the plan in May, after historic flooding twice tore through the old mill community, killing two and destroying numerous businesses in 2016 and 2018.
Ball said Monday the plan would reduce flood waters to less than a foot if a flood on par with the ones in 2016 or 2018 occurs again.
A representative for the Howard County Department of Public Works did not immediately respond to an interview request.
In the meantime, he said the county is making headway on smaller-scale stormwater management measures. A culvert at the bottom of Main Street on Maryland Avenue is in design, and construction on the Quaker Mill pond is expected within the next year.
“As the next big storm comes, we’re going to be as prepared as possible,” Ball said, but “we can’t have every project done as fast as we want. We can’t even start every project as quickly as we want.”
Baltimore Sun Media reporter Ana Faguy contributed to this article.
This story may be updated.