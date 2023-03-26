Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Ellicott City on Sunday morning, police say

A 44-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Ellicott City, Howard County Police said. Two juvenile passengers were not injured.

Police said Victor Michael Collier of Deale was driving west around 7:25 a.m. on the exit ramp for Route 104 from Route 100 when his 2017 Dodge Caravan left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck several trees. Collier was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital.

Police said they are investigating whether Collier had a medical emergency prior to the collision and that the investigation is ongoing. The ramp from westbound Route 100 to Route 104 was closed for about three hours.