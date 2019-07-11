Police car struck in Ellicott City, officer in ‘fair condition’

A Howard County police officer was injured late Thursday morning after a vehicle rear-ended his patrol car in Ellicott City, police said.
The officer was investigating a minor collision around 11:30 a.m. when a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser rear-ended his patrol car, which had its emergency lights activated and was sitting on the ramp from Route 100 westbound to Route 29 northbound. The patrol car was located in the right lane and enabled the officer to divert traffic from the earlier collision, according to a release from the Howard County Police Department.
The officer was sitting in the driver’s seat when the patrol car was rear-ended.
The officer, who has not been identified, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and is listed in fair condition, the release said. The driver of the PT Cruiser was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with minor injuries.
Police are investigating the officer-involved incident.
The ramp from Route 100 westbound to Route 29 northbound was closed for approximately two hours as a result of the incidents, but has been reopened as of 2 p.m.