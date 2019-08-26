County executive, councilwoman file competing bills to address development’s impact on Ellicott City flooding

Walsh has in the past been critical of the Department of Planning and Zoning, saying their “long, entrenched practices” waive “basic environmental regulations,” including those that allow developers to disturb stream buffers, remove old trees and clear scenic buffers. One of her first legislative proposals was to strike the exemption she previously deemed a “loophole” in the protection of wetlands. Her measure as intended failed, but required the Department of Planning and Zoning to track and make public their exemptions in a monthly report.