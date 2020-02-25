In Ellicott City, celebrity chef and TV host Gordon Ramsay serves up secrecy

Later in the day Tuesday, crews were seen going in and out of the front doors of the Ellicott Mills Brewing Company, which was closed for the day. Through the top windows, volunteers could be seen cleaning and employees were carrying in new high-top chairs. In December, the owner of the Phoenix Emporium, which is scheduled to close next month as part of the county’s flood mitigation plan, announced plans to purchase and merge with the Ellicott Mills Brewing Company.