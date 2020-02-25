In Ellicott City, celebrity chef and TV host Gordon Ramsay serves up secrecy

With intermittent rain falling, the TV madness was back in Ellicott City on Tuesday for what crew members would call a typical day and what community residents would call anything but.
A staple from celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay’s show “24 Hours to Hell and Back,” the Hell on Wheels truck, was a new addition to parking Lot D off Old Columbia Pike as of Monday afternoon.
Despite repeated requests for details about the special event, Howard County has refused to comment.
Ramsay, who was first spotted Monday in Ellicott City, was back again Tuesday for more filming. This time he was joined by more than 100 volunteers from Ellicott City and Howard County; some were wearing “Dig Plant Soak Repeat” green T-shirts from Howard EcoWorks, while others wore plastic ponchos, and some wore both.
At various times throughout the day, volunteers were sprinkled along Main Street sweeping the streets, laying mulch and washing benches. At one point Ramsay appeared in front of volunteers to loud cheers.
Clarksville residents Holly D’Zmura and Divya Duraiswami both had the day off Tuesday. They said they saw Ramsay was in town and, as fans of his shows, decided to venture into Ellicott City to see what the excitement was about.
“I’m already satisfied we go to see him when he was working in the truck, so I’m happy,” D’Zmura said. “If he ever came out, just to wave to him and say ‘hi’ would be cool.”
Police officers also were patrolling traffic and shutting down portions of Main Street on Tuesday when necessary for filming.
By late afternoon Tuesday, traffic started crowding Main Street, at one point causing a small fender bender.
It’s been nearly a week since the Howard County government posted on their Facebook page announcing weeklong road closures and traffic delays on and around Main Street in historic Ellicott City.
While some information has leaked out by virtue of filming in a downtown area and using a public parking lot for storage, county officials and local business owners are mum about what exactly has taken over the community for the past five days.
Later in the day Tuesday, crews were seen going in and out of the front doors of the Ellicott Mills Brewing Company, which was closed for the day. Through the top windows, volunteers could be seen cleaning and employees were carrying in new high-top chairs. In December, the owner of the Phoenix Emporium, which is scheduled to close next month as part of the county’s flood mitigation plan, announced plans to purchase and merge with the Ellicott Mills Brewing Company.
Production crews were also in the Phoenix Emporium at the base of Main Street on Saturday evening.
This story will be updated.