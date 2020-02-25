One dead, one injured in collision on Route 108 in Ellicott City, police say

Howard County police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Ellicott City that left one person dead Tuesday evening.
At approximately 5 p.m., police tweeted Route 108 at Manorstone Lane was closed in both directions as police investigate a “serious collision.” Drivers were urged to avoid the area.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police tweeted around 6 p.m.
An adult female was transported with injuries that weren’t life-threatening to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Route 108 at Manorstone Lane remains closed in both directions as of 6 p.m.