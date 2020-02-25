xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

One dead, one injured in collision on Route 108 in Ellicott City, police say

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Feb 25, 2020 6:25 PM

Howard County police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Ellicott City that left one person dead Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5 p.m., police tweeted Route 108 at Manorstone Lane was closed in both directions as police investigate a “serious collision.” Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Advertisement

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police tweeted around 6 p.m.

An adult female was transported with injuries that weren’t life-threatening to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Route 108 at Manorstone Lane remains closed in both directions as of 6 p.m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement