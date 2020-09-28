Ellicott City man found guilty in federal court of drug trafficking, weapons charges

An Ellicott City man who was charged with drug trafficking in 2016 was found guilty Friday in federal court on drug distribution and weapons charges.
Tiba Sakuri Conley, 31, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and multiple firearms charges by a federal jury after a four-day trial, according to a Monday news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.
Conley was arrested by Howard County police in April 2016 and charged with 19 criminal counts — ranging from armed drug trafficking, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute and multiple weapons violations — according to police spokesperson Sherry Llewellyn.
After obtaining a search warrant, police said officers entered Conley’s home on April 21, 2016, and found Conley in his kitchen with cocaine and multiple weapons. Police said they found more than 140 grams of cocaine, digital scales to weigh the drugs and nearly $10,000 in cash.
The drugs seized had a street value of $12,000, according to Llewellyn.
Conley also had a semi-automatic pistol, two semi-automatic rifles and nearly 200 rounds of ammunition, police said. Due to a prior felony conviction, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Conley was prohibited from owning guns and ammo.
The mandatory minimum sentence in federal prison for Conley’s possession with intent to distribute charge is five years. The mandatory minimum for his possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, which could be served consecutively, is also five years. His final charge, illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, has a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Latest Howard County
Conley’s sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 7, 2021.