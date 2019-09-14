Ellicott City lawmaker promotes her plan to ease development’s impact on flooding ahead of Monday hearing

IF YOU SUPPORT: Being responsible stewards of the last bits of undeveloped land, eliminating developer entitlements, and reducing future flood risks, then #CB38 is your bill. And we need to hear from you. The public hearing for Council Bill 38 is this coming Monday, September 16 at 7 pm. To sign up to testify, visit: https://apps.howardcountymd.gov/otestimony/ **Per new testimony guidelines, individuals MUST sign up by 7 pm on Monday in order to testify. Organizations must sign up by 5 pm on Monday and complete the form found through the above link. And please send your written support to the Council (also very important) to: councilmail@howardcountymd.gov. To learn more, visit: https://cc.howardcountymd.gov/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=-7oD9DHc0s4%3d&tabid=535&portalid=0