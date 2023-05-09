Ellicott City apartment complex fire displaces 21 residents

Twenty-one people were displaced from their homes following an apartment building fire in the 5000 block of Columbia Road in Ellicott City Monday night, Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Samantha Stanton said.

No residents or firefighters were injured, but two apartments were heavily damaged and 12 other apartments had smoke and water damage, according to a fire department news release. The apartment complex’s management and the American Red Cross are working to provide shelter for 14 residents who requested assistance.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to Columbia Road just after 10:30 p.m. Monday and found fire coming from the building’s third floor and roof. The blaze was brought under control within 45 minutes, the news release said.

Multiple residents were displaced after an apartment fire on the 5000 block of Columbia Road in Ellicott City on May 8. (Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services)

Stanton said a fire marshal’s investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.

“They don’t believe [it] was suspicious in nature,” Stanton said.

Stanton said the incident is not related to an apartment fire that occurred in the 5600 block of Columbia Road in Columbia on Sunday. Firefighters received 911 calls shortly before 5 a.m. and responded within about six minutes to extinguish flames concentrated in a chimney chase.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital after the Sunday fire, which also displaced two adults and one dog. Stanton said the cause of the May 7 fire was “improperly disposed smoking materials.”