Service mostly restored after rupture at Elkridge pumping station causes low water pressure, outages in Howard County

Only three homes are still facing outages after a water main at a pumping station in Elkridge ruptured Sunday afternoon, temporarily causing outages and low pressure throughout Howard County, officials said.

County crews started shifting to alternative water supplies Sunday evening after tracing the cause of supply issues in Ellicott City, Elkridge and Columbia to the ruptured 36-inch drinking water main, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said on social media.

DPW has already begun shifting to an alternative water supply in order to restore service to the area impacted. We will provide further details as information becomes available. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue. — Calvin Ball (@HoCoGovExec) August 20, 2023

The pressure zone for the Elkridge Pumping Station, which fills tanks for the Scaggsville and Snowden areas, includes about 100,000 residents, but only the three homes will continue to be without service into Monday, when crews are expected to start repairs on the pumping station, Ball said in a statement later Sunday night.

“Our team is working with those residents to ensure they have the necessary resources,” Ball said, noting there is no need for residents to boil water.

The water supply woes come after Howard was placed under a usage restriction along with Baltimore City and Baltimore County following a July fire at a Parkville pumping station. That voluntary water restriction was lifted earlier this month after Baltimore officials repaired lines at the Cromwell Pumping Station.