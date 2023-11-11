One killed and three injured in two-vehicle collision in Elkridge, Howard County Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An adult man was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Elkridge Saturday morning, Howard County Police said.

Around 11:14 a.m., a man was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra traveling southbound on Washington Boulevard near Troy Hill Drive. Police say he was hit by a 2017 Nissan Rogue traveling south as he was attempting to make a U-turn.

Advertisement

The man was the sole occupant of the Elantra and was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people who were inside the Nissan were transported to Saint Agnes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A spokesperson for the Howard County Police said the accident is currently under investigation and no additional details were available as of Saturday evening.