Elkridge apartment fire displaces more than a dozen residents; 2 pets rescued from blaze

An apartment fire in Elkridge displaced several residents Tuesday afternoon, Howard County fire officials said.
The Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services was called to the 6300 block of Green Field Road at 4:25 p.m. after a balcony fire was reported.
According to the department, the three-story, garden-style apartment building was filled with heavy smoke and fire when crews arrived. The Baltimore County Fire Department also responded to the call.
All residents had safely evacuated before crews were on the scene; however, the department did rescue a cat and a guinea pig, both of which are in good health.
One resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused transport, according to officials, and about 15 residents were displaced due to the fire.
The fire took approximately two hours to fully extinguish. The county Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.