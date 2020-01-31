The speakers will be Pat Pool, Dave Grabowski and Stan Ciepiela. They will share stories about the Polish community of immigrants who settled in Elkridge. In addition to their stories, the speakers will also share traditional music, appetizers and desserts. If you are planning to attend, please RSVP to Frank Stanitski at 410-796-4582 or frank.stanitski@verizon.net. This should be a great evening of stories, music and treats.