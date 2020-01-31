The meeting of the Greater Elkridge Community Association on March 19 will feature an important presentation from county representatives to discuss the findings of the Environmental Assessment Study of the proposed sites in Elkridge for a 14th county high school. The next steps in the process will also be outlined at the meeting.
The two areas being studied and considered are Troy Hill and the Timbers of Troy Golf Course. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department. This is such a critical issue for all of us in Elkridge, whether you have a student in the Howard County Public School System or not. Please plan on attending.
After months of waiting, a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened at 8520 Washington Blvd. on Jan. 12. Did you know that Popeyes was named for the Popeye Doyle character in “The French Connection” by founder Al Copeland? He opened the first Popeyes in New Orleans, Louisiana, 47 years ago, and today the Elkridge Popeyes is one of the 2,700 worldwide restaurants. Welcome to Elkridge!
For the seventh year in a row, Kupcakes and Co. has been recognized by online wedding services marketplace company WeddingWire for a Couples Choice Award for the delectable wedding cakes, cupcakes and desserts they make for local couples. Congratulations to the good folks at Kupcakes and Co.
Big news from the Rathskellar, 5782 Main St., one of Elkridge’s newest places to enjoy German-inspired food, beer and spirits while socializing with your family, friends and neighbors. Lunch is now served daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday with Sunday brunch being served during the same hours as lunch.
During Howard County Restaurant Week (now through Feb. 2) the Rathskellar is serving a $30 fixed-price dinner menu.
The Elkridge Heritage Society announced a change in location for the Feb. 11 talk “Little Poland” from the Braumbaugh House on Main Street to the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department on Rowanberry Drive.
The speakers will be Pat Pool, Dave Grabowski and Stan Ciepiela. They will share stories about the Polish community of immigrants who settled in Elkridge. In addition to their stories, the speakers will also share traditional music, appetizers and desserts. If you are planning to attend, please RSVP to Frank Stanitski at 410-796-4582 or frank.stanitski@verizon.net. This should be a great evening of stories, music and treats.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its Bull Roast and Shrimp Feed on Saturday, March 7, from 7 to 11 p.m. in the auditorium at St. Augustine’s School on Old Washington Road. Tickets are $40 per person and can be reserved by calling 410-761-6633, ext. 7. This event always sells out quickly, so do not delay getting your ticket for a fun night of great food and friends.
Live music provided by Wasted Gravity will add to the festivities, as will several raffles and door prizes. The menu includes roast beef, steamed shrimp, pit ham, pit turkey, oyster fritters, homemade sides and much more.