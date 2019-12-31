I trust you all had a nice Christmas with family and friends and took some time to reflect on the things in life that add purpose and meaning to you.
In 2020, I am resolved to show more kindness to others, to speak less and to listen more, to include the excluded and try to make the world a better place one person at a time. I invite you to really give some thought to what you can do to make the world a better place.
There will be no bingo on Wednesday at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department. It will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and it continues every Wednesday for the rest of the month. Come on out to the fire department and have a good time.
I know February seems a long way away, but it’s really not. If you really want to learn about some Elkridge history, you will not want to miss the presentation of “Little Poland” on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Brumbaugh House, 5825 Main St.
Many Polish families immigrated to Elkridge and became a happy and close-knit community. The program starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. You will not want to miss this program.
Happy new year to one and all!