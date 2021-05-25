U.K.-based Element Materials Technology opens laboratory in Columbia, creates 130 jobs

Element Materials Technology, a United Kingdom-based company that provides testing, inspection and certification services for a range of technologies, opened a new laboratory in Columbia on Tuesday.
Element, as it’s also referred to, is set to have 130 employees at the new 65,000-square-foot facility at 7195-A Oakland Mills Road, according to a news release.
The company offers testing and inspection of technologies like consumer electronics, medical devices, autonomous vehicles and factory devices.
At the new facility, Element will add electromagnetic compatibility and radio frequency testing capabilities for regulatory compliance, safety testing against normal and misuse conditions, protocol testing, and over-the-air antenna performance testing.
Element has about 200 locations across five continents, with 21 laboratories globally, including several in the United States.
“The new connected technologies center of excellence in Columbia strengthens our significance within U.S. critical infrastructure, bringing many services under one roof while supporting employment and establishing this laboratory as a hub for technology expertise,” Jo Wetz, Element’s CEO, said in a statement.
“Through the continual growth of our capacity, footprint and technical services, including ongoing investment in 5G capabilities, we are in the best position to strengthen existing partnerships, while forging new ones as a market leader.”