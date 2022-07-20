Howard County election returns so far show Newberger and McCoy in lead for school board

All early voting returns have been counted and all 118 election day precincts have reported in Howard County for the 2022 primary.

Based on unofficial returns so far, Dan Newberger of Columbia is in the lead in the race for two at-large seats on the Howard County Board of Education, with 12,338 votes (18.49%). Close behind is Jacky McCoy of Columbia, with 11,708 votes (17.55%). In third place so far is Linfeng Chen of North Laurel with 10,235 votes (15.34%), and in fourth is Tudy Adler of Clarksville, with 9,670 (14.49%).

After the primary the top four candidates will advance to the general election in November. Other candidates in the school board race are Susan Dreisch of Ellicott City (11.83%), Monique Richards of Ellicott City (9.77%), Julie Hotopp of Columbia (6.43%), and Meg Ricks of Elkridge (6.1%).

In the county council race, there were two contested races in the primary, both for Democratic incumbents.

Liz Walsh, who represents District 1, has earned 3,000 votes so far (68.7%) compared with her challenger Neveen Kurtom, with 1,367 (31.3%). In District 4, challenger Janssen Evelyn pulled ahead of Deb Jung, who currently represents the district. Evelyn had 2,851 votes (50.28%) to Jung’s 2,516 (44.37%).

In the other council races, candidates ran unopposed in the Republican and Democratic primaries.

Howard County has 228,019 registered voters. As of Monday, about 13,000 mail-in ballots had been returned to the Howard County Board of Elections, according to Election Director Guy Mickley.

Mail-in ballots will start to be counted at 10 a.m., Thursday, at Howard High School, 8700 Old Annapolis Road, Ellicott City. A second mail-in ballot canvass will take place at 10 a.m., July 29 at the high school. Provisional ballots are scheduled to be counted at 10 a.m., July 27 at the school.