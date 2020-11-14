Howard election: School board seats go to Delmont-Small, Watts, Mosley, Mallo and Lu; Coleman wins judge race

Howard County election officials have finished counting all votes cast in the 2020 general election.
Both Board of Education incumbents — Christina Delmont-Small and Jen Mallo — won reelection, while newcomers Antonia Barkley Watts, Jolene Mosley and Yun Lu will join the board in December.
In the judicial race for a 15-year term on the Howard County Circuit Court, Quincy Coleman defeated incumbent John Kuchno. Coleman will be sworn into office in January.
Howard County voters also passed all three referendum questions on the ballot by wide margins.
The last day of mail ballot canvassing was Friday.
Guy Mickley, Howard County’s elections director, said all ballots have been scanned and sent to the Maryland State Board of Elections. All results are unofficial until they are certified by the state.
“Obviously we are very happy to be finished at this point after four elections in one year,” Mickley said, referring to the 7th Congressional District special primary and general, in addition to the 2020 primary and general. “After everything that was thrown at us in 2020, we did a superb job, to be quite honest. We conducted several elections during [the coronavirus] pandemic, and we were still able to certify every one on time."
While the final mail and provisional ballots were counted Thursday and Friday, most of the local races were blowouts and the winners were apparent last week. Only two races — the District 4 seat on the Board of Education and the Circuit Court judge seat — were too close to be called last week, although the vote tallies didn’t tighten as more mail ballots trickled in after Election Day.
In the hotly contested District 4 seat, which saw incumbent Kirsten Coombs lose to challenger Sezin Palmer in the primary, Mallo edged out Palmer by 4.3 points. Mallo, who was first elected to the board in 2018, received 1,382 more votes than Palmer among the district’s nearly 32,500 voters.
“I am thrilled to be able to continue my work serving the students, families and the staff of [the Howard County Public School System],” Mallo wrote on her campaign’s Facebook page Friday. “We have many challenges ahead of us in education in our county, and I am committed to the hard work to ensure excellence in our school system and for our students.”
Mallo led by 5.6 points on election night, although that vote tally didn’t include the votes cast on Election Day. After the Election Day votes were added Nov. 4, Palmer closed the gap to 4.3 points. Palmer led among the district’s 10,129 early in-person voters and 2,433 Election Day voters, but Mallo has a large lead among the district’s 18,212 mail ballot voters. Palmer won the early in-person vote by 7.2 percentage points and the Election Day vote by 24.7 points. Mallo, however, beat Palmer by 14.5 points among voters who cast mail ballots.
“I believe that we sent a strong message to our elected leaders that so many of us want to see more accountability and transparency from our [school board] and that our children’s educational outcomes need to be at the top of the list of priorities moving forward,” Palmer wrote on her campaign’s Facebook page Friday. “Our efforts did make a difference.”
In the countywide Howard County Circuit Court judge race, Coleman defeated Kuchno by 6.4 points.
Similar to the District 4 race, the 52,113 early in-person voters and the 15,301 Election Day voters leaned Kuchno’s way, while the 83,377 mail voters went heavily for Coleman. Kuchno, who was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2018 and was seeking election for the first time, won the early in-person vote by 3.2 points and the Election Day vote by 13.2 points. However, Coleman received 12,982 more mail votes — a vote share difference of 15.6 points — than Kuchno.
In the District 1 Board of Education race, Delmont-Small defeated Matthew Molyett by 28.3 percentage points. Delmont-Small, who was first elected to the board in 2016, received nearly 9,000 more votes than Molyett among the district’s approximately 31,700 voters.
Lu won by a similar margin in District 5, defeating Cindy Vaillancourt, a former school board member from 2010 to 2018, by 29.8 points. Lu received about 10,500 more votes than Vaillancourt among the district’s 35,334 voters.
The races in districts 2 and 3, meanwhile, were even more lopsided than districts 1 and 5.
In District 2, Watts defeated Larry Pretlow II by 45 points. Pretlow, who both suspended and reactivated his campaign in the five weeks before Election Day, was outpaced by Watts by about 13,700 votes.
In District 3, Mosley beat Tom Heffner, who dropped out of the race in September and endorsed Mosley, by a little more than 16,000 votes. Mosley received 78% of the vote in the district.
The winners in the five districts will make up the first Board of Education in Howard County to be voted in by residents in a district instead of the entire county. Current Vice Chair Vicky Cutroneo and member Chao Wu will remain on the board through 2022, serving as the first two at-large members in the new system.
In addition to the local races, Howard County voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of all three county referendum questions.
The first question, which proposes changing the dates for the County County to appoint members to the Councilmanic Redistricting Commission, received 71.9% support. The second question, asking voters to shorten appointment terms for citizen boards from five years to three, has 87.6% support. The final question, which would add several anti-discriminatory clauses to the charter for the first time since the 1960s, has 80.1% support.