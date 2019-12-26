This summer, Howard Community College will launch a free, weeklong math boot camp for incoming students who struggled with their math placement exam.
With a $500,000 grant from the Rouse Company Foundation, the college created the math academy to help students who tested into “developmental math,” a non-college-level math course, get up to speed.
The academy, which looks to reach more students as each year progresses, is targeting high school students to ensure they are prepared for college math courses.
For those who attend the summer academy, a small scholarship opportunity will become available.
Zero-cost, low-cost textbooks available at HCC
In the past year, Howard Community College has made an effort to offer low-cost (no more than $50) and zero-cost textbooks to students.
For the first time, as students register for the spring 2020 semester, they can see which course sections use zero- or low-cost textbooks.
So far, there are 99 zero-cost textbook sections and 36 low-cost sections, which resulted in about $365,800 in savings last spring.
The college is looking to increase the low- and no-cost textbook offerings across as many course sections as possible.
Laurel College Center to hold open house Jan. 16
Laurel College Center, a regional higher education center offering degree programs and courses for students in the area, will hold an open house this month.
The center offers associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees, general education development diplomas, English as a Second Language programs, and noncredit or continuing education courses. Programs include general studies, psychology, business administration, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and information systems management.
During the open house, prospective students can learn about the center’s offerings, meet with a financial aid representative, and receive one-on-one help with applications and registration.
The center opened in August 2001 with Howard and Prince George’s community colleges as the founding partners. Partnering colleges include Morgan State University, University of Maryland and University of Maryland Global Campus.
The open house is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16, where the first 100 attendees will receive a gift.
The center is located at 312 Marshall Ave., Suite 205, in Laurel. For more information, go to laurelcollegecenter.org.
Saturday Math Academy holding registration
Howard County parents can register their child Jan. 11 for the Black Student Achievement Program’s Saturday Math Academy.
The academy, established in 1992, is open to all Howard County Public School System students from grades 3 to 12. Children can participate in STEM-related activities or chess classes.
All sessions take place at Oakland Mills Middle School in Columbia. The winter session dates are Feb. 1, 8, 22, 29, March 7 and 14, with a chess tournament March 21.
Each session is from 9 a.m. to noon.
Parents can register their child by going to Oakland Mills from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 11 or online through the school system’s website. Registration is $80, and space is limited.
Questions can be directed to Patricia Andrews at patricia_andrews@hcpss.org or 410-313-1598.