A day after a water main break in Ellicott City occurred on Frederick Road, calling for an emergency repair response, the affected area could be repaved Tuesday, according to a Howard County spokesman.
Around 5 a.m. Monday, a Howard County utilities crew responded to a 12-inch water main break in front of 8601 Frederick Road in Ellicott City, according to Mark Miller, a county spokesman.
Working all day Monday, the utilities crew discovered a lateral split in the water main while digging into the roadway. A lateral split runs along the length of a pipe “as opposed to just a small hole or crack in the pipe,” Miller said.
As the crew repaired the main and backfilled the hole, water services were shut off. Water was restored around 7 p.m. Monday.
Miller said the county is hoping to repave the roadway Tuesday.
Repairs costs , including labor and repaving, are estimated to be $28,000, according to the county’s Department of Public Works.
There also was a major water main break Tuesday morning that closed part of Frederick Road between Ingleside and Mellor avenues in Catonsville. As of 11 a.m., the section is closed in both directions until further notice, the Maryland State Highway Administration said.
“There is currently no time estimation of when any lanes will reopen; the closure will likely extend at least into the evening hours," SHA said in a news release.
Baltimore Sun Media reporter Taylor DeVille contributed to this article.