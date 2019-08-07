One person injured after walkway of Ellicott City building complex collapses

As a walkway of an Ellicott City business complex collapsed Wednesday morning, a man who was standing outside fell through the second floor, according to the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.
Howard fire responded to a call at 3209 Corporate Court at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday and found the second-floor walkway of the business complex had collapsed.
The man had a minor facial injury, according to Maria Hogg, a fire department spokeswoman.
Approximately 30 people were evacuated from the building, Hogg said.
The complex was built in 1987 and houses Vector Marketing, a marketing consultant company, and Educo USA, a tutoring service. It is unclear if there are any other businesses in the complex.
The county’s Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits sent a building inspector out to the scene Wednesday after being contacted by the fire department, according to Don Mock, the plan review chief of the department.
An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits. There is no cause known for the collapse at this time.
After the building inspector did an initial investigation, signage was posted saying the entire building is unsafe. No one is allowed to enter the building at this time.
The Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits does not perform maintenance inspections on buildings. An inspection is only done when construction is happening under a permit issued by the department.