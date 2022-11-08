As polls open for Election Day, numbers show about 23% of Howard County voters cast ballots early

About 23% of Howard County voters cast a ballot in the general election before Election Day.

According to numbers from the Maryland State Board of Elections, 26,547 county voters took advantage of early in-person voting, Oct. 27-Nov. 3, and another 26,093 returned mail-in ballots to the county as of Monday.

Howard County Board of Elections Director Guy Mickley stated in an email last week that “things are going very smooth in the early voting centers here in Howard County.”

Voters in Howard County are also heading to the polls today. Polls will be open until 8 p.m. Find your polling place at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch.

The most recent state numbers show there are 232,844 active registered voters in Howard County eligible to cast a ballot.

Of those, 122,404 are Democrats, 49,368 are Republicans, and 57,656 are unaffiliated. The Libertarian Party has 915 voters, the Green Party has 357 and 137 are registered with the Working Class party. There are 2,007 voters registered in “all other parties.”

The elections board conducted a canvass of mail-in ballots Oct. 23 at the Kenneth Ulman Innovation Hub in Columbia. About 11,000 completed and returned mail-in ballots were counted, Mickley said.

Other mail-in ballot counts will take place on Nov. 10 and 18. The counts are open to the public.