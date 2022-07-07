Early voting began today in Howard County, here’s how you can participate

Early voting has begun in Howard County and throughout the State of Maryland in the 2022 gubernatorial primary election.

A number of local races are on the ballot, including Howard County executive, members of the Howard County Council, clerk of the circuit court, register of wills, judge of the orphans’ court, sheriff, members of the Republican and Democratic central committees, and members of the Board of Education.

County residents may register to vote in person during early voting as well as on primary Election Day, July 19.

The following early voting centers in Howard County are now open daily, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., through July 14:

Howard High School, 8700 Old Annapolis Rd, Ellicott City

Long Reach High School, 6101 Old Dobbin Lane, Columbia

Marriotts Ridge High School, 12100 Woodford Drive, Marriottsville

Reservoir High School, 1550 Scaggsville Road, Fulton

Wilde Lake High School, 5460 Trumpeter Road, Columbia

Early voting results will be tabulated at 10 a.m., July 19 at the county board of elections’ warehouse, 9515 Gerwig Lane, Suite 114, Columbia. The tabulation is open for public viewing, but results will not be released until all polls are closed in Maryland, as mandated by the Maryland State Board of Elections.