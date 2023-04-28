Oakland Mills and Dunloggin middle schools will get new buildings, shaking up Howard spending plan

The Howard County Board of Education voted Thursday to fund full replacement buildings for Oakland Mills and Dunloggin middle schools instead of previously scheduled renovations and additions.

More than a dozen Dunloggin parents and students clad in maroon and gold broke out in applause after the decision, with many saying they had been waiting decades for the decision. The school underwent its last major renovation and addition in 1999.

“This vote is just such a win for our community,” said Karina Fisher, a Dunloggin parent and the school’s delegate to the PTA Council of Howard County, who wore the school’s dragon mascot costume at the meeting. “This vote happened because people in our neighborhood care about our kids and they stepped up and they fought and they showed up.”

The board unanimously approved the Oakland Mills replacement and voted 6-0-1 on the Dunloggin project, with board member Jacky McCoy abstaining.

“I would have liked to have voted to have new structures for both,” McCoy said. “But after hearing the fact that it’s going to impact future projects that are needed as well ... I didn’t want to be associated with being irresponsible in both votes.”

The more costly replacements — about $61.4 million for Oakland Mills and $68 million for Dunloggin — will require a shake-up of the board’s five-year Capital Improvement Program, but board members said the reshuffling was worth it to replace two buildings built in the early 1970s and plagued with facilities issues.

“We’re making the decision to say ‘yes’ because we know [students] deserve it and we know they need it,” said District 1 board member Robyn Scates, adding that the ripple effects on other longterm construction projects would now need to be assessed.

“For every action there’s an equal and opposite reaction,” Superintendent Michael Martirano cautioned. “This action tonight from the board is going to trigger us to go back and do a reexamination of an articulated [Capital Improvement Program] that’s already been approved by this board.”

Dunloggin Middle School parent and PTA Council of Howard County delegate Karina Fisher donned the school’s dragon mascot to advocate for a replacement building at the Howard school board’s April 27 meeting. (Ethan Ehrenhaft)

Funding for a Dunloggin renovation appeared in the board’s longterm plan in 2011, but the project had been consistently delayed. In February, the school board submitted its fiscal 2024 capital budget request to the county, asking for $4.4 million and $4.5 million, respectively, to begin work on Oakland Mills and Dunloggin renovations and additions.

County Executive Calvin Ball fully funded the board’s request in his own capital budget proposal and county spokesperson Safa Hira said Ball is “committed to working with the various entities ... towards a more cohesive funding plan” after the board’s vote.

The architectural and consulting firms behind a feasibility study of Dunloggin recommended the board adopt a plan for major renovations and additions costing $56.4 million that would create a two-story addition and eliminate the need for relocatable classrooms. Separate firms hired to assess Oakland Mills recommended $55.4 million for a renovation and addition.

Both recommended plans were more closely aligned to the $53 million allocated to each project in the board’s fiscal 2025-2029 Capital Improvement Program. But in testimony to the board, structural engineer Cheryl Zaron warned that simply renovating Dunloggin could lead to unforeseen costs, as the building is brought up to code for high wind and earthquake events. She also questioned why a structural engineer had not been listed on the Dunloggin design team.

Advertisement

“Buildings in 1973 were not designed for loads like these,” said Zaron, who is working on ongoing renovations at Hammond High School in Columbia. “This means we’ll have to retrofit the existing portion of the building.”

During Thursday’s meeting, Dunloggin parents described the school’s overcrowded conditions and recent work orders to address issues ranging from mold and leaky ceilings to mice and termite infestations. Speakers said investing in a new building would be less disruptive for students and better serve the community down the road.

“We need longterm solutions that will last another 50 years,” testified Karen Biederman, Dunloggin PTA president. “Renovating our existing school while our kids are occupying the building will cause major noise, commotion [and] disruption to their education.”

School system spokesperson Brian Bassett said that the design process for the both projects will begin in fiscal 2024 and the new buildings are anticipated to open for the 2027-2028 school year, the same timeframe as the original renovations and additions.

Initial design proposals call for more energy-efficient buildings with increased natural light and a separation of bus loops from student drop-off and staff parking. The projects are set to increase student capacity by more than 200 at each school.

The Option 3 mock-up for a Dunloggin Middle School replacement building. Part of the existing school structure can be seen at the right. (Courtesy Howard County Public School System)

What effect the new project costs will have on other long-term capital projects remains to be seen. Chief Operating Officer Scott Washington said the school system typically expects about $75 million in capital funding annually, with the majority of funds supplied by the county.

Advertisement

“We would love to replace all our buildings, but at the same time we have to be fiscally responsible,” Washington said. “If you look at the [Capital Improvement Program] right now, you’re already asking for money now that’s above what we’re being told we’re going to get.”

At present, other major projects set to receive funding in the five-year capital plan include renovations and additions at Oakland Mills and Centennial high schools and construction of the county’s 43rd elementary school in Turf Valley.

Scates said it was incumbent on the board and school staff to collaborate with county, state and federal partners to identify additional funds to help offset the costs of the replacement middle schools.

“I feel uncomfortable sitting here and just acting like we’re playing Monopoly money,” Scates said. “This is real money and we have to be fiscally aware of it.”