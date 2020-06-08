Ellicott City Rotary Club to host drive-in viewing of ‘The Princess Bride’ at Howard County Fairgrounds

If you’ve been missing the big-screen movie experience since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered theaters across Maryland back in March, Howard County has a solution for you.
The Ellicott City Rotary Club is set to host a drive-in movie event featuring the 1987 classic “The Princess Bride” at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday night.
The movie will begin at 9 p.m., and gates will open at 8 p.m. to allow time to park.
There will be space for 300 vehicles at the fairgrounds in West Friendship for the event, and one ticket is required per carload, according to the club’s website. Donations ranging from $10 to $60 are requested for tickets. Tickets must be ordered in advance at ellicottcityrotary.com/drive-in-movie.
Those attending will be required to stay inside their vehicles for the length of their stay at the fairgrounds. There will not be public facilities available on site. Patrons are allowed to bring outside food and drinks for the movie showing; however, there will be no trash collection due to the pandemic so people should take their trash with them when they leave.
In the case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled and refunds will be issued.
Bengies Drive-in Theatre in Baltimore County also recently reopened, showing a double feature of “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” through Wednesday, with future movies planned as well.