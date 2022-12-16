Howard officials seek public comment on the county’s land use, economic, and environmental priorities for the next 20 years

Howard County residents can share comments on a draft plan called HoCo By Design, which sets priorities for land use, housing, open space, historic preservation, economic development, expanded transportation, and environmental policies for the next 20 years.

County government officials released the draft document to begin to shape the vision of how Howard will protect its natural resources, provide more jobs, expand public transportation, and balance residential growth. The draft HoCo By Design document is available for public review and comment at hocobydesign.com. Residents can provide comment directly on the site through Jan. 16.

Advertisement

The document will also be reviewed by the Howard County Planning Board and the Spending Affordability Advisory Committee, appointed by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in November. The SAAC will advise county officials on fiscal 2024 budget plans and the fiscal model supporting the HoCo By Design general plan update.

The planning board will review HoCo By Design’s goals, policies and actions, and make a recommendation to the County Council for adoption in the spring.

Advertisement

For the last 2½ years, the county has been developing the document — which is required by the state and has been updated once each decade since 1960 — to address the needs of Howard’s changing population.

“This planning process set out to define a future for our county that follows our vision of ‘Every Voice, One Vision,’” Ball stated in a news release. “The HoCo By Design project team raised the bar for community engagement, garnering extensive input despite a myriad of challenges presented by the pandemic.

“As we continue to move forward with the general plan update, I encourage residents to provide their input.”

As of Dec. 1, the county had received more than 12,000 comments on the document. The comments have come from 1,700 survey responses, 100 community meetings, and 28 focus groups. The county has also distributed more than 81,000 fliers to county residents. The initial comments came after county officials held open houses, surveys, public forums, and virtual workshops.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. >

The process of developing the 20-year plan started in summer 2020.The plan builds off the county’s PlanHoward 2030, which was adopted in July 2012 and amended in February 2018.

Though HoCo By Design is similar to PlanHoward 2030, the newer plan identifies policies and actions to facilitate a more equitable future for all residents in Howard County.

Advertisement

“For the first time, we have made a deliberate choice to anchor our vision for growth and development in equity,” Yolanda F. Sonnier, administrator of the county’s Office of Human Rights and Equity, stated in a news release. “By bringing the planning process to traditionally unheard communities, HoCo By Design has created a diverse and inclusive plan for all who call Howard County home.”

This includes planning for diverse housing that is affordable and accessible to residents of all ages, providing housing for all income levels, preserving existing affordable housing, and enhancing community amenities in older neighborhoods.

The plan is also aimed at implementing policies to protect the county’s natural resources, such as rivers, wetlands and groundwater and protecting the environment by expanding forest cover, forested stream buffers and trees. Economic opportunities would be strengthened by supporting local businesses, attracting and maintaining a diverse employment base, and by investing in transportation, education and other community resources.

Expanding transportation options by offering more public transportation, safe and convenient walking, cycling, and transit options, is also spelled out in the plan. And it looks at pacing growth to allow for development of essential infrastructure, such as schools, roads, drinking water and sewer service.