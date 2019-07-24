Fatal shooting ‘was a defense of last resort,’ Woodbine homeowner says

Charles and Barbara Dorsey were “confused and frightened” when they heard a noise at the door, their attorney said Wednesday.
It was 1 a.m. Sunday and they were sleeping in their Woodbine home when they say a man came to their front door, banging loudly. The Dorseys told him to leave, attorney Paul Mack said in a statement. When the couple looked out the window, they did not recognize the man and they didn’t know what he wanted.
Barbara called 911 and stayed on the phone with dispatch for about eight minutes, Mack said. During that time, the man — who they would later learn was Gerardo Alberto Espinoza, a friend of their neighbors — “stopped banging on the front door, walked down their driveway,” out of sight. Espinoza soon returned, however, “screaming obscenities and threatening bodily harm,” Mack, said.
A doorbell camera captured Espinoza, only in shorts, saying, “I’m going to f--- you up," according to police who declined to release the footage. Barbara called 911 again around 1:15 a.m., informing dispatch the man had returned, Mack said.
“Despite [Charles’] repeated pleas for him to leave, Espinoza forced the front door open,” Mack said. “It was at that time that [Charles] exercised his right to self-defense and shot Espinoza one time.”
The shot killed the 46-year-old from Chantilly, Virginia.
The Dorseys’ attorney said while the couple “wants to extend their sadness over the tragic nature of this event," they also “want all to understand that this was a defense of last resort after repeated warnings for the unknown intruder to leave their family home. They live in a very rural area and were left with no choice but to defend their lives and property.”
Mack said, “This event has had a tragic impact on their lives and will remain with them forever."
The Dorseys’ neighbors, Stephanie and Mike Sweeney, said Espinoza was in town for the weekend with his wife, Joanne. The couple spent the day relaxing by the pool when they believed he got confused and mistook the Dorseys’ home for theirs. Both homes have pools enclosed by black fences in their backyards.
“We believe he thought he was at our home and was attempting to enter our house, where he had planned on spending the night,” the Sweeneys said Monday.
The Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office has yet to decide if they will press charges against Dorsey. Spokeswoman Yolanda Vazquez in an email said prosecutors are “still in the process of reviewing all the relevant evidence in this case. As such, our office has not made a final determination as to whether charges will be filed.”
Police say the investigation is ongoing.