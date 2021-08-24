Man sentenced to 12 years after shooting, injuring 2 at Columbia music video filming

After arriving at the scene, police said they discovered a group of people had gathered to film a music video. Police said Dorsey and Sherod Madison Hogue, 26, of Columbia, had a verbal dispute that developed into a physical fight. After they were separated by witnesses, Dorsey shot Hogue twice, wounding him in the chest and arm. Gregory Peck McGraw, 31, of Baltimore, was standing behind Hogue and was injured by the gunfire as well, according to police. Dorsey then fled the scene.