Howard school board District 4 candidates Jen Mallo and Sezin Palmer discuss virtual learning, redistricting

Palmer: First and foremost, as a professional working in the health technology sector, I am absolutely committed to ensuring the safety of students, educators and staff during this unprecedented pandemic. The current level of uncertainty in the scientific community regarding the vulnerability of different populations to this disease, as well as the lack of sufficient data to conclude the role children play as potential spreaders of this deadly virus, makes it absolutely essential that we do not unnecessarily put lives at risk. That said, the mission of the HCPSS — above all else — is to educate our children, so we must devise responsible and effective means to do so. I did not agree with the decision to have 100% virtual school through January. A decision for virtual schooling through the first quarter for the majority of students — with small group instruction for some students — while additional planning could occur would have been reasonable; however, to make a decision for two full quarters in the middle of summer simply demonstrated an unwillingness to do the hard work to devise a plan that would support getting children back into schools. There are many children who simply cannot be successful with virtual-only learning and require in-person education. These children include not only those with special needs, but also children who may not have home environments conducive to virtual learning. These are our most vulnerable students, and many studies have already shown the disproportionate impact COVID-19 is having on children’s educational and emotional well-being.