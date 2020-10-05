Howard school board District 4 candidates Jen Mallo and Sezin Palmer discuss virtual learning, redistricting

The Nov. 3 general election is less than a month away and, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some voters in Howard County have already received their mail-in ballots.
This week, the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier will be publishing the answers to a questionnaire sent to every Board of Education candidate in the five district races. Today’s answers are from the candidates in District 4 — incumbent Jen Mallo and Sezin Palmer.
District 4 was one of the more competitive races in the June primary. Mallo, 51, won with 33% of the vote, while Palmer, 45, came in second with 27.5%.
The winner in District 4, along with the winners of the other four districts, will make up the first Board of Education in Howard County to be voted in by residents in a district instead of the entire county.
The other races for the Howard County Board of Education are: incumbent Christina Delmont-Small and Matthew Molyett in District 1; Antonia Barkley Watts and Larry Pretlow II in District 2; Jolene Mosley and Tom Heffner in District 3; and Yun Lu and Cindy Vaillancourt in District 5. Current Vice Chairperson Vicky Cutroneo and member Chao Wu will remain on the board through 2022, serving as the first two at-large members in the new system.
Below are the answers from the District 4 candidates. They may be edited for clarity and style.
Why are you running to be on the Howard County Board of Education?
Jen Mallo: I am running to be reelected to the Howard County Board of Education because I am the only candidate in our district with the experience, background, values and principles that are needed on the board. I actively champion equity and anti-racism, prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable students and do the time-consuming hard work that is necessary to be a successful board member. I have 25 years of experience in education with 20 years of continuous advocacy and work within [the Howard County Public School System]. My work ranges from preschool to higher education, from classroom volunteer to large-scale project management in literacy, from school-based PTA president to systemwide Community Advisory Council chair. My commitment to our community spans decades. I have demonstrated the ability to work with local community groups and other local elected leaders to make sure our schools are funded and our students are learning. My experiences as a parent with students who went to Swansfield, Harpers Choice and Wilde Lake have given me experience and perspectives about the needs of a wide variety of students. During this pandemic, we need leaders who can do the job on day one. I am that candidate.
Sezin Palmer: I am running for the Board of Education because I see a need for leadership that is focused on making sound decisions that are in the best interest of Howard County students and the quality of their education. The current [board] has demonstrated an inability to make decisions that best serve Howard County students, families and educators. From misguided attempts to achieve equity by shuffling over 5,000 children to different schools, to poor handling of the budget that has resulted in class size increases and an unwillingness to do the hard work to devise a plan to get children back in school, Howard County children and families are suffering because we don’t have the right experience on our [board]. It’s time for a change. We need experienced, successful leaders. We need to put the interests of children first and say no to politicians and special interest groups that are negatively impacting HCPSS. I will focus on transparency and accountability for the superintendent, HCPSS and the [board]. I will not accept sham meetings and decisions regarding topics that have not had sufficient time for review, community feedback and analysis. Now, more than ever, HCPSS needs to focus on reinventing itself and determining a way forward that will allow students and educators to prosper in a time when budgets will be even more constrained than in the past. I have experience successfully leading organizations focused on everything from national security to health care, and I will bring that experience and leadership to the [board].
The board voted over the summer to have school in Howard County be 100% virtual through January. Did you agree with that decision? Should the school system start a hybrid model sooner than February?
Mallo: I voted in favor of a virtual model along with six of my colleagues because it was the right thing to do for the health and safety of our students and staff. The school system was unprepared with the protections and protocols necessary to have face-to-face instruction. Efforts needed to be focused on developing a robust virtual model, as well as for providing stability and consistency for our families and teachers. Our teachers worked hand in hand with the administration to learn how to deliver effective instruction, to use new tools [and] to help make sure all our students had access to technology. By focusing on science and safety concerns of the pandemic, we worked in the best interests of our students and staff. We know that virtual schooling is challenging for many of our students and families — which is why the administration is working to bring in small groups for in-person instruction as well as developing a hybrid model for presentation to the board on Oct. 22. I will do my homework, do the research, follow the public health guidance and make decisions that are based on science. It would be easier to capitulate to loud, angry voices, but as leaders, we must put the needs of our students and staff ahead of the politics that disregards the science and puts our community’s health at risk.
Palmer: First and foremost, as a professional working in the health technology sector, I am absolutely committed to ensuring the safety of students, educators and staff during this unprecedented pandemic. The current level of uncertainty in the scientific community regarding the vulnerability of different populations to this disease, as well as the lack of sufficient data to conclude the role children play as potential spreaders of this deadly virus, makes it absolutely essential that we do not unnecessarily put lives at risk. That said, the mission of the HCPSS — above all else — is to educate our children, so we must devise responsible and effective means to do so. I did not agree with the decision to have 100% virtual school through January. A decision for virtual schooling through the first quarter for the majority of students — with small group instruction for some students — while additional planning could occur would have been reasonable; however, to make a decision for two full quarters in the middle of summer simply demonstrated an unwillingness to do the hard work to devise a plan that would support getting children back into schools. There are many children who simply cannot be successful with virtual-only learning and require in-person education. These children include not only those with special needs, but also children who may not have home environments conducive to virtual learning. These are our most vulnerable students, and many studies have already shown the disproportionate impact COVID-19 is having on children’s educational and emotional well-being.
The redistricting process in 2019 was a controversial issue in the community. Early construction on a 13th high school is underway, and it’s likely that the winners of this election will decide on how to populate that school. What did you think of the school system’s redistricting process last year? Do you support using redistricting as a way to further the school system’s mission of equity?
Mallo: Absent action by the board, the next school year would have over 21,000 students in schools above 110% capacity — and over 10,000 students in schools above 120% capacity. It affected elementary, middle and high schools throughout the county. The board voted 7-0 to begin the redistricting process in 2019. The redistricting plan that I helped to pass was important because it helped to decrease overcrowding and relieve the concentration of poverty. These two factors are critical in student achievement as well as faculty and staff morale. State financing for capital construction needed to build capacity at [the 13th high school), Hammond and Talbott Springs would not have been available if we had not taken concrete steps to address the imbalances in over-crowded and underutilized schools. I was not willing to continue to imperil the health and safety of students and staff at overcrowded schools. I supported the compromise plan because it was a significant improvement over the status quo and stayed true with the values of the school system and our community.
Palmer: I believe the 2019-20 redistricting approach was completely flawed. While redistricting will be necessary from time to time, it should not be viewed as an opportunity for complete upheaval of a significant fraction of the county to minimally impact a set of unclear goals, which is precisely what happened. I support increasing diversity across our schools and infusing additional resources into the schools that need them most; however, redistricting is not the best means by which to achieve either. I support redistricting when it is the only mechanism to address school overcrowding. Even in these cases, I would prefer to explore renovation options to increase capacity versus moving children out of their schools. Still, I do believe redistricting is a necessary component of balancing school populations as the geographic populations change. The 2019-20 plan lacked clearly stated goals and was based on flawed data. For example, overcrowding was cited as a goal, but the plan that was approved addressed overcrowding for a minimal number of schools, left numerous schools dangerously overcrowded and created new schools that are likely to be overcrowded as a result of the redistricting plan. It also negatively impacts the most vulnerable populations of students, moving children who received free and reduced meals out of Title I schools and into non-Title I schools, where they will not have access to many of the resources they need including transportation for before- or after-school activities in the case of the many walkers that are now bus-riders.
The school system is currently reexamining its school resource officer program. A vote to remove SROs from Howard County schools failed in September, and the next vote is set for January. Do you support removing SROs from Howard County schools?
Mallo: As a mother of three children who graduated from Howard County schools, for a long time I had not questioned the role of SROs in our schools. As I have learned more — about how a Black student is six times more likely to be arrested than a white student — I realized that I could not just sit back and watch the continuation of the current program which disproportionately arrests and disciplines our Black and brown students. I could not let national trends be repeated in our local schools. The criminalization of youthful behavior and disproportionate school discipline is counter to ensuring that all our students received a good education. I want our schools to be safe places to learn, and I believe we can develop a different model to achieve that while not disproportionately disadvantaging Black and brown students. We can do better. The school system, the Howard County police and the county government can and will work together to find a solution for our community that does not dismiss racial concerns or school safety.
Palmer: I am open-minded on this issue. I support keeping SROs in Howard County schools until such time as an alternative plan that will provide safety for students in our school buildings is presented, analyzed and determined to be a more appropriate solution. This is not a decision that should be made based on anecdotal evidence of individual experiences, but rather the SRO program deserves a complete study of its benefits and risks. The decision to allow a vote on the SRO program was premature and an example of poor leadership. Public and staff input was not considered and alternatives were not presented or discussed. Furthermore, the Safe to Learn Act of 2018 stipulates that SROs or adequate local law enforcement coverage and mental health services will be provided for every school system. Before HCPSS can remove SROs, an alternative plan must be presented and approved. The vote to remove SROs that was taken in September was irresponsible given the lack of study and alternatives presented.
What is one issue/topic you are passionate about that you will try to bring to light as a school board member?
Mallo: I am passionate about addressing how the underlying concerns of economic disadvantage affect the ability of our students to learn. My years of providing weekend meals to students through Blessings in a Backpack have grounded me in knowing that not all of our students have the same starting point. As a school system, we must recognize that many our students have challenges that can be addressed through a variety of school supports, school counselors, social workers, differentiated instruction, special education, family support liaisons (Black Student Achievement Program, Hispanic Achievement Liaisons, etc.), reading support teachers, math support teachers, mentors, tutors and more. Our school system is known internationally for its high performance, its robust Gifted and Talented Programs and its copious Advanced Placement offerings. I am passionate about making sure there are not barriers for students to access these programs. I am also passionate about career technology education. Our students need to have engaging pathways to careers that they are ready to start upon graduation if that is the direction they choose. I embrace our commitment to offer this line of study to our students whether they want to become an health professional like an EMT or [certified nursing assistant], a graphic artist, a HVAC specialist, an engineer through Project Lead the Way or cybersecurity networking specialist.
Palmer: The one issue that I am most passionate about is the steady decline in performance of the HCPSS. As a lifelong resident and graduate of HCPSS as well as the mother of two boys currently in HCPSS, I am extremely concerned about the abysmal performance outcomes — such as only 56% proficiency in English language arts for all fourth-graders and similar performance in math — that have become the norm in HCPSS. We have a school system in decline that requires new and innovative thinking to address consistent budgetary shortfalls, increasing class sizes and a new norm of cutting critical educational programs. When a system is in trouble, continuing to cut spending to the programs most critical of supporting the mission is a recipe for disaster. What is needed is an examination of where every dollar is being spent and a realignment of those dollars to only the programs that are absolutely essential to educating Howard County children. Then and only then can new administrative positions and other costs that do not directly support students' educational achievement be considered. I believe we need to stop using the prior year’s budget as the starting point for decision-making, as that supposes the prior year’s budget was appropriate. I would advocate for a zero-based budget review to establish the programs that are required to support educational outcomes for all students, identify metrics associated with those programs, and allocate resources accordingly.