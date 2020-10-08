Howard school board District 3 candidate Jolene Mosley on why she’s running

Mosley: The Board of Education voted to have school 100% virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently impacting our entire world. The school system closed for a couple of weeks in March and came to the understanding that they were not able to reopen safely at that time. The school system, within a few weeks, created a continuity of learning plan to work through to the summer. At the same time, the school system began its longer term planning for virtual learning. The school system purchased Chromebooks to move closer to a 1-to-1 ratio — an investment that was long overdue. Currently, virtual learning is 100% for the first semester and the school system has also implemented a [semester-based] schedule for [middle and high school] students. I agree that this was the best course of action for prioritizing the health and safety of everyone involved in our school community and reducing the risk of COVID. I would like to see specifics on what the school system considers the best hybrid model and how the health and safety is going to be evaluated and enforced before knowing if the plan is a good one or not. They are also working on plans for small groups to return. I have worked in the health care field for several years now, and I know from experience that it can take a while to gain a full understanding of it means to provide safety and healthy standards and that it can also change over time.