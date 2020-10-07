Howard school board District 2 candidates Christina Delmont-Small and Matthew Molyett discuss redistricting, SROs

Matthew Molyett: I’m running because my children, their friends and our community deserve great representation on the Board of Education. I want to represent all of the students of Howard County, including groups that are consistently left behind like our LGBTQ+ community, racialized students, students with mental health challenges and students with special needs. District 1 needs a voice on the board that will fight to make our school system more transparent while still addressing the issues we care deeply about. We need a voice that will respect and support educators, not one that will vilify them and disregard the amazing work they do each and every single day. We need an expert in technology on the board who understands the importance of students having access to computers and Wi-Fi during digital learning. We need to rise to the challenges we face and take them head on, not avoid them for political convenience. We need board members able to work with the Democratic elected officials that control our school funding, the same officials that have endorsed my candidacy. As a board member, I won’t just say “no” to the community I serve when they ask for my support on issues. I’ll work with everybody in Howard County to get things done for our students, even with people who may disagree with me. I can’t wait to get to work for our amazing school system, and I ask for your vote on Nov. 3.