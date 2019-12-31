A Howard County woman and a Prince George’s County man were arrested Monday night after allegedly robbing delivery drivers in Howard County, police said Tuesday.
Heather Corea, 19, of Columbia, and Nicholas Bailey, 18, of Capitol Heights, were each charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery early Tuesday morning after repeatedly approaching food delivery people with weapons and demanding money and the food, according to Howard County police.
Police said the robberies happened with restaurants in Ellicott City and Columbia over the course of last weekend.
On Friday, a delivery driver from Philly’s Best Pizza & Subs in Columbia reported he was delivering food to the 10500 block of Faulkner Ridge Circle when he was approached by a male suspect who displayed a knife and demanded the food and his belongings, police said. The victim complied and the suspect fled, according to police.
A delivery driver from Hunan Legend in Ellicott City told police he was delivering food to the same Faulkner Ridge Circle location Sunday when a male suspect entered his vehicle and displayed a handgun. The suspect stole the food and cash before fleeing, police said.
On Monday, a delivery driver for Roma’s Pizza, Subs & Pasta in Columbia said he was making a delivery to the 10400 block of Faulkner Ridge Circle when he was approached by a male suspect who displayed a knife and demanded the food and cash, according to police. The driver fled before anything was stolen.
Later Monday night, a Philly’s Best Pizza & Subs employee reported to police a suspicious order to be delivered to an address in the 10500 block of Tolling Clock Way, adjacent to Faulkner Ridge Circle.
Officers responded to the location and found Bailey and Corea hiding near the delivery address, both in possession of knives. Police confirmed the residents of the delivery address did not place an order.
Through an investigation, Howard police were able to connect Bailey and Corea to the weekend’s other robberies and both were arrested Monday night.
Corea is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center; Bailey was still in the booking process as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.