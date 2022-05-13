Historic Oakdale opens as 34th Decorator Show House for Historic Ellicott City fundraiser

Oakdale Mansion, former Maryland Governor Edwin Warfield's home sits on 180 acres and is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. Historic Ellicott City, Inc. is hosting its popular 34th Annual Decorator Show House Fundraiser after not hosting it for several years because of COVID and other problems. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

When it opens to the public on Friday, Historic Oakdale will be Historic Ellicott City Inc.’s 34th Decorator Show House.

Featuring 24 rooms and 12 fireplaces on more than 9,500 square feet in Woodbine, the former estate of Maryland Gov. Edwin Warfield is also “probably the biggest house” the group has ever done, according to Connie Siegel, president of the nonprofit.

“I don’t know of one bigger under one roof,” Siegel said. “We pulled every rabbit out of the hat to do it.”

“This is it,” said Wiley Purkey, HEC’s vice president. “It’s bigger and better than before.”

It’s been two years since Historic Ellicott City Inc. has hosted its popular fundraiser, the decorator show house. While it would be easy to blame the pandemic, the decision to not host a house in 2020 happened at the group’s first meeting that year, as members lamented the manpower needed and difficulty finding acceptable houses.

“It’s a lot to do,” Purkey said. “Houses are usually going on the market or recently sold. People have to give up the property four to six months.”

Parking is also a concern. For the 2019 show house, a shuttle service was needed to transport guests.

“People didn’t like the shuttle,” said Joan Becker, Historic Ellicott City’s treasurer, and its costs also ate into the group’s profits. Typically, the nonprofit tries to keep expenses – for insurance, minor repairs, programs, and advertising - at less than $50,000. The shuttle cost $22,000, Becker said.

Show houses net about $70,000, Purkey said, and all funds are used by the nonprofit to “rebuild, restore and preserve” historic properties in historic Ellicott City. Past projects included restoring the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin and Historic B&O Railroad Museum in Ellicott City.

“This is what we do and what we are known for,” Siegel said. “It is always a challenge. We did look at two other properties prior to this one.”

Oakland checked off all the boxes, with plenty of room for parking and the fundraiser’s other amenities, including a boutique, a cafe and space for local artists to work and make sales. The property‘s owner, Theodore F. Mariani, only asked that the show happen in the spring, not in the fall, when shows are typically held.

“Every show house is different with different challenges,” Becker said. “This one is almost too big. It goes on and on.”

For the first time, special events are also planned during the show house’s hours. Black Ankle Vineyards ,of Mount Airy, will host wine tasting events on May 20 and June 2 and an antique classic car event is planned for May 22.

Design at Dusk events, featuring a private tour of the home with a presentation by a designer and refreshments, are also planned.

“It is nice to be able to do different things,” Purkey said. “We want new ideas.”

There will also be an estate sale, Becker said, as the home’ furnishings, including Oriental rugs, art work and antiques, have to go.

“They want to clean house,” Becker said. In January, designers were able to walk through Oakdale and select their top three rooms for decorating. Twenty-two rooms on two floors were redone, with some given a theme, such as the library’s dog theme.

On Tuesday morning, painters were touching up trim work, a volunteer was busy in the gardens, and work was being done around the pool. Inside, a designer was putting finishing touches on their room and the boutique still needed to be organized.

“It has come together beautifully,” Siegel said. “It is a very stately home. You’re not likely going to see one of this magnitude or architectural detail.”

A preview party on Wednesday was almost at capacity and Siegel is expecting the show house to have a successful run and hopes up to 5,000 visitors will come through. Siegel believes the home is large enough for people to spread out and keep socially distant, due to pandemic-related concerns. Masks are optional.

Historic Ellicott City’s 34th Decorator Show House Oakdale, 16449 Ed Warfield Road, Woodbine, opens May 13, at 10 a.m. It will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 5. Ticket prices vary. Call 410-461-6908 for more information.